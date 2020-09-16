‘DWTS’ Teasers: Celebs Perform Time-Honored Dances Prior To First Elimination Of The Season

Dancing with the Stars has teased fans with new details regarding an exciting second episode, and viewers will likely be shocked by the first celebrity elimination of the season, which will occur after the couples perform time-honored ballroom dances.

According to an ABC press release, the series will air on Tuesday, September 22 instead of its regular Monday slot. Its open will focus solely on the series new host, Tyra Banks, and will begin with a comedy bit that will feature Tyra and the origins of her “smize.” She will also teach celebrities how to use this to their advantage throughout the competition.

The duos will perform the following ballroom staples: Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Samba, Tango, Rumba, Cha-Cha, and Jive.

The judges’ scores from the first show will carry over and will be combined with their scores from Week 2. Also added in will be the first live-viewing audience vote of the season. This will occur each week during the live broadcast in both Eastern and Central Time zones. Fans in all time zones will also be able to vote during the live show window of opportunity.

For the series’ second episode, the couples will continue to work toward their mastery of traditional ballroom steps and basic techniques to the best of their abilities. A list of the dances they performed for the first show was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy will Jive to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift.

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov perform a Viennese Waltz to “What’s New Pussycat” by Tom Jones.

Eric McCandless / ABC

These celebrities will Foxtrot to the following songs: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack; Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd to “We Found Love!” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris; Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe to “Counting Stars” by One Republic; AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke to “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin; and Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten will Samba to “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber Rumba to “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as will Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko to “This Is Me” by Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman ensemble.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong Cha Cha to “Roses” by SAINt JHN. Also performing the same dance will be Nelly and Daniella Karagach to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson to “Dynamite” by BTS, and Charles Oakley and Emma Slater to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart Tango to “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga.

Following next week’s performances, Dancing with the Stars will return to its Monday evening slot beginning September 28.