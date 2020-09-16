Blac Chyna Alleges Rob Kardashian & Tyga Don’t Pay Her Child Support As She Discusses Music Career

Blac Chyna claimed that she does not receive child support on an interview on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, and in doing so implied that neither Rob Kardashian or rapper Tyga — the fathers of her two children — allegedly make the payments.

The model shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 7, with Kylie Jenner’s rapper ex Tyga, and 3-year-old daughter Dream Renée Kardashian with Kardashian. However, when asked during the interview about her “biggest flex” she noted that she is proud of raising them both as a single parent.

“My biggest flex? I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex,” she said. “I don’t get no child support. That’s my biggest flex.”

As The Daily Mail noted, the model first got together with Kardashian in January 2016, and after a whirlwind three-month romance the pair became engaged. When the pair announced they were expecting a baby, they were given a Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off show entitled Rob and Chyna, but neither the relationship nor the reality show lasted long. According to The Sun, the couple were experiencing relationship troubles and had started living apart by October 2016. The publication noted that when Dream was born in November of that year, the celebrity pair briefly reunited, but their partnership had ended for good by February 2017.

Post-split, Kardashian and Chyna endured a tumultuous 2017, which saw the mom-of-two attempt to sue the Kardashian family for allegedly getting Rob and Chyna cancelled on purpose. Meanwhile, Kardashian posted nude images of a person who resembled Chyna on his Instagram account, and accused the singer of cheating on him during their time together.

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Chyna also spoke about her transition from modeling to singing during her appearance on the show.

“It’s totally different,” she said. “[Being a musician] is totally different than modeling or being on TV because with music you have to let people feel your emotion through a microphone.”

She added that communicating feelings through art “takes a lot of hard work and effort and emotion.”

However, Chyna appeared happy with the direction in which her career is heading, as she explained that she prefers “the process” of making music to modeling, as in the latter you can simply correct mistakes with photoshop and move on.

In July, the model-turned singer posted a racy picture to Instagram as she promoted her single “Seen Her.” The 32-year-old wore a black two-piece with significant cutouts for the photo that perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping curves. At the time, she asked her fans to take pictures of themselves listening to her song and to tag her in their posts.