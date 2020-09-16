Jessica Simpson’s Husband Eric Johnson Reacts To Her ‘Ridiculous’ Birthday Tribute As He Joins Instagram

The retired NFL player scored thousands of followers within hours thanks to his famous wife's plug.

Jessica Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, has finally joined Instagram — and he took the plunge on his birthday.

On the heels Jessica’s over-the-top 41st birthday tribute to her husband of six years, she told fans to give him a follow on the social media platform. The singer and fashion designer teased her man’s Instagram account on her Stories.

“I never in a million years thought Eric would join social media, but the most social guy I know just joined social,” Jessica told her 5.5 million followers, before sharing his IG handle.

One of Eric’s first posts, which can be seen here, was a regram of his wife’s tribute for which featured a photo of the couple and a loving message. In the pic, Eric was pictured hugging Jessica from behind as they posed together in an outdoor setting.

In the caption to the post, the singer wrote when she was in her “mommy’s belly,” God formed her and placed her in her future husband’s heart. She also called their first meeting 29 years later a “spiritual destiny” and said all humans should aspire to be like her man.

“Wow! You are ridiculous, babe,” Eric wrote in response to Jessica’s post. “I love you, Jess. I feel the love and support from you and the kids.”

The former NFL star also introduced his new wellness company, Legendary Disciplines, and said he is happy to finally be socializing with everyone. Thanks to Jessica’s plug, Eric’s still-unverified IG account racked up more than 11, 000 followers within hours.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In the comments section to Eric’s post, fans welcomed him to the virtual world. Many also raved about his amazing wife, and a few predicted that as a seasoned Instagram user, she may have had a big hand in her hubby’s first few posts.

“She wrote this,” one fan said of Eric’s caption.

“You already know how to re-gram?? You are a legend,” another fan said to the dad of three. “Happy birthday to you and to ur Insta.”

Other commenters gushed about the celebrity couple’s sweet dedications to one another.

Jessica opened up about her fairytale love story with Eric in her recent memoir, Open Book. The couple married in 2014 and have three kids together: Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1.

As part of his IG debut, Eric’s other posts include a black and white pic of his company’s logo and a photo of his brother-in-law, Evan Ross, wearing a hat with the logo on it. Evan is married to Jessica’s sister, Ashlee Simpson.