Gia Macool Opts To Go Braless While Wearing A Black Satin Top & Animal-Print Undies

Gia posed on the floor for the sultry update.

Busty brunette Gia Macool delighted her fans on Tuesday night when she shared a steamy new update to her Instagram account, which featured her flashing some skin in a racy ensemble.

In the sexy snaps, Gia looked stunning as she opted to go braless underneath of a black satin top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and buttoned down the front. Of course, the model decided to leave the shirt mostly undone in order to flaunt her colossal cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy brown and black animal-print undies. The panties rested high on her curvaceous hips as they emphasized her muscular thighs and toned legs in the process. Fans even got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the pics. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Gia sat on the floor and leaned back against a cream-colored couch. She placed one elbow on the piece of furniture and rested her head in her hand. She bent one knee and pulled up her shirt to flash her midsection.

The second shot was similar as she arched her back and pushed her chest out while closing her eyes. The final snap featured Gia with her head tilted and her hand resting on her chest.

In the background, the soft glow of a lamp illuminated the bedroom while her bed made up with white linens could be seen. Next to her, a beige chair was visible. Two circular tables were placed in front of her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in cascading curls that she pushed over her shoulder.

Gia’s over 1.9 million followers seemed to approve of the update. Fans clicked the like button more than 19,000 times within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also flooded the post with nearly 400 comments during that time.

“Wow Gia you look to be relaxing. Way to go,” one follower quipped.

“Classic beauty,” stated another.

“Once a crush always a crush,” a third social media user wrote.

“Beautiful goddess,” a fourth comment read.

Gia doesn’t appear to have any qualms about putting her flawless physique in the spotlight. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she piqued the interest of her followers earlier this month when she opted for a tight white crop top with a plunging neckline and some unbuttoned Daisy Dukes. To date, that post has reeled in more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments.