NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Should Chase Marc Gasol In 2020 Free Agency, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol is expected to be one of the most highly coveted big men on the free agency market in the 2020 offseason. Though he’s already on the downside of his career, he’s still expected to receive strong interest from legitimate contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship title next year. Among the potential suitors of Gasol in the 2020 free agency is the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report created a list of one free agent that every team needs to chase this fall. For the Clippers, it’s Gasol. Favale believes that the Spanish center wouldn’t only immediately address their need for a starting-caliber center, but he could also serve as an insurance for the Clippers if Montrezl Harrell decides to take his talent somewhere else in the 2020 offseason.

“Gasol still has value as a passer, floor-spacer and interior defender. Sign the Clippers up for all that. This isn’t an indictment of Ivica Zubac, who has defended his tail off and played well on offense during the postseason. But the Clippers cannot play five out without going to JaMychal Green at the 5 or downsizing to Marcus Morris Sr. in the middle. Gasol would help them get there without forfeiting size or girth. Keeping tabs on him would also be good Montrezl Harrell insurance. They are two vastly different players, but the latter’s free agency will be fascinating.”

Gasol may have shown a massive decline his with his numbers this year, averaging 7.5 points 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. But when he’s given enough playing time, he could still play at a high level and help a legitimate title contender like the Clippers improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

At 35, Gasol remains a reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, and rim protector. Also, his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc would be a huge plus for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as it would give them more space to operate the team’s offense. Having Gasol on their side would enable the Clippers to have a better matchup against powerhouse teams with dominant big men like Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

Gasol wouldn’t have any problem making himself comfortable in Los Angeles since he played alongside their main man, Leonard, for one season in Toronto. Like what they did for the Raptors, Gasol and Leonard could once again team up to help the Clippers win their first NBA championship title next season.