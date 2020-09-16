‘DWTS’ Performer Jenna Johnson Looks Lovely In Slinky, Tie-Dyed Dress: ‘Oh She’s Ready’

Dancing with the Stars performer Jenna Johnson looked lovely in a tie-dyed dress. The mirrorball-winning pro — who is currently paired with Catfish celebrity Nev Schulman for Season 29 of the series — displayed her figure, to the delight of her 564,000-plus Instagram followers who have liked the image over 27,000 times and counting.

Jenna posed for the promotional photo in front of a white backdrop. This made her colorful frock stand out all the more.

In the photograph, Jenna stood with her shoulders back and her hands on her hips. She accentuated her classic dancer’s pose by extending her left leg and pointing her toes.

The wife of Val Chmerkovskiy noted in the caption that she was ready for the newest season and was grateful to her followers for their support after her dynamic debut with Nev during the season’s premiere. The two performed an elegant Fox Trot to the iconic Frank Sinatra tune “The Way You Look Tonight” that won the judge’s praise and fan accolades. It also led many of the show’s viewers to believe that the couple has a real chance at winning a mirrorball trophy this season reported The Inquisitr.

Jenna’s garment appeared to be tie-dyed. It featured several hues, including pink, orange, purple, and white. The colors appeared to blend into one another in a swirl pattern. The shades were appropriate for fall and complemented Jenna’s tanned skin beautifully.

Her outfit was designed with thin shoulder straps to keep the garment secured. The bodice was cut straight across her breasts. It seemed to drape slightly in the center, giving the top additional visual interest. The dress fit closely to her torso and then draped over Jenna’s hips and thighs into a straight bottom.

There was also a high slit on the left side of the gown.

Jenna’s hair was styled in loose waves. It was parted on the right side of her head and curled midway down its length until it fell past her shoulders.

Fans of the dancer found the image to be quite striking.

“Bruh.. she was born ready,” joked one follower.

“You’re incredible, girl! So excited to watch your journey!” penned a second fan.

“You were AMAZING last night. I can’t wait to see you kill it again next week!!!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“This lady is in it to win it and I love your partnership with Nev!!” commented a fourth viewer of the series.