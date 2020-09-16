Kylie Jenner Stuns Her Followers In Short White Shirt Dress

Reality star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself in a fashionable number.

Jenner stunned in a white shirt dress that featured long sleeves. The garment fell above her upper thigh and was relatively low-cut, which helped display her decolletage. Jenner completed her ensemble with white strappy heels that gave her some extra height. She accessorized herself with rings and gold dangling earrings. Jenner kept her nails short and decorated them with polish that matched her attire. She opted for a white handbag with thick gold chain straps and styled her long straight brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was snapped from the waist-up in front of a lit-up staircase. She pushed her left hip out and raised one finger to her lips. The business mogul gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce look.

In the second slide, Jenner put her fingers through her locks and tilted her head down while staring at the camera with her piercing eyes.

In the fourth frame, Jenner gave fans an eyeful from behind. She looked over her shoulder while placing one foot on a higher step.

In the sixth and final pic, Jenner leaned forward and held one hand on her chest. She sported a pouty expression while tilting her head up slightly.

In the tags, Jenner credited her own beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, for her makeup application.

For her caption, she informed fans that her attire was made by the designer Bottega Veneta.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 7.4 million likes and over 27,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 195.8 million followers.

“You are so pretty,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I don’t know why you are so beautiful. Princess of the Universe. Good morning,” another person shared.

“Not that my opinion matters but you are the most beautiful of all your sisters,” remarked a third fan.

“God is a woman,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making headlines and having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a bandeau top that featured a multicolored print all over. The media personality paired the look with joggers which she tucked into her long socks. She accessorized with a bucket hat and appeared to be going for a ’90s-inspired ensemble.