NBA Rumors: Signing Goran Dragic ‘Makes Too Much Sense’ For LA Lakers, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Despite being considered as one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still expected to seek roster upgrades in the 2020 offseason. Like most contenders, the Lakers are far from perfect and still have issues on their team, including their need for another shot creator and playmaker. Though the 2020 free agency wouldn’t be as star-studded as the previous offseason, there are still plenty of interesting targets on the market for the Lakers, including veteran point guard Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat.

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report created a list of one player that every team needs to chase in the 2020 free agency. For the Purple and Gold, it’s Dragic. With his current performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, Favale believes that signing Dragic “makes too much sense” for the Lakers.

“He averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game during the regular season while putting down 50.5 percent of his twos, predominantly as a bench player,” Favale wrote, referring to Dragic. “He’s fared even better as a starter in the playoffs, putting up 21.1 points and 4.7 assists per game while hitting 51.1 percent of his twos and 38.1 percent of his threes. Playing him independent of LeBron would be a godsend for the offense. The same goes when they operate in tandem. Dragic has the touch to work off other ball-handlers—he’s converting 45.0 percent of his spot-up threes in the playoffs—and having that second half-court prober who isn’t reticent to finish possessions would only open more doors for LeBron.”

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Dragic may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be a great addition to the Lakers. His arrival in Los Angeles would immediately address their need for another shot creator and playmaker. Dragic wouldn’t have any problem whether he comes off the bench or serves as the Lakers’ starting point guard next year.

With his experience playing alongside a ball-dominant superstar like Jimmy Butler, Dragic could easily build good chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. The potential acquisition of Dragic would benefit James the most since it would ease the loads on his shoulders in terms of playmaking and scoring. Also, sharing the court with another three-point threat would make it easier for James to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

At this point in his career, Dragic would definitely be intrigued by the idea of helping LeBron and AD win the NBA championship title next year. However, it is highly unlikely that the Heat will easily let him walk away in the 2020 free agency. With his contribution to their ongoing success, there’s a strong possibility that the Heat will try to negotiate a new contract with the Slovenian star this fall.