Lottie Moss Flaunts Ample Bust In A Smoking-Hot Denim Bodysuit

Lottie Moss took a page out of her big sister, Kate Moss’s, book when she posed like a pro for a series of sexy snaps. The triple-photo update was shared on Instagram on September 15, and it’s garnering rave reviews from her 307,000 fans.

The first photo in the feed captured Lottie posed in the corner of the frame. She held her cellphone on one hand and placed the opposite on her hip as she gazed into the screen, ensuring she grabbed the perfect angle. She appeared to be in a bedroom where she stood in front of a bed that was decorated with crisp white linens. Also visible in the area was a makeup vanity and chair as well as a picture of a purple flower hanging above the desk.

Lottie looked smoking hot in a bodysuit from Jaded London that clung tightly to her body, highlighting her itty-bitty waist and hourglass curves. It had a collared neck and no sleeves that drew more attention to her slender arms. Lottie unzipped the top of the garment past her chest, and the plunging neckline showcased her ample bust. The right side of the garment was constructed of a darker denim fabric while the left was a light wash. The bodysuit also had a few thick seams that ran vertically and further accentuated her tiny figure.

The second image in the set offered a fuller look of Lottie’s ensemble, including its tight pant legs that clung to her thighs. The snap also featured a better view of the bedroom, including a few decorative pillows and a blue-cushioned headboard.

The last image in the series captured the model as she knelt on the ground. It was cropped near her waist, but Lottie’s audience was still treated to an eyeful of cleavage. She styled her silky, blond tresses with a middle part, brushing it over to one side of her shoulder. Lottie sported a beaded bracelet as her only visible accessory, and she also showed off the Hello Kitty tattoo on her bicep.

Fans seemed captivated by Lottie’s most recent upload and have double-tapped the post over 12,000 times. Hundreds of other Instagrammers flocked to the comments section to shower the racy outfit with praise.

“Oh mercy!!! You are lovely little girl!!!” one fan gushed, adding a set of purple heart emoji.

“Vivacious Stunning Gorgeous Beautiful Mesmerising Exquisite Beauty,” a second social media user complimented.

“You know how to be sexy, cute and fashion at the same time,” a third chimed in with the addition of a few crown emoji.

“You look just like your sister,” another follower pointed out.