Natasha Oakley Shows Off Fit Body & Flexibility While Doing Yoga In A Black Crop Top & Tight Leggings

Natasha Oakley showcased her incredible figure and flexibility in a hot new Instagram post this week. The image has been live on her feed for only a short time but has already been showered with love by her devoted fans.

The Monday Swimwear co-founder was in the middle of a yoga session when the hump-day addition to her page was snapped. She appeared to be in the living room of her home, where she was set up on top of a thick black mat next to a large sliding glass door. The entryway was covered by a sheer ivory curtain that allowed for a hint of sunlight to spill into the room, illuminating Natasha as she used the strength of her arms and one leg to push herself up into a full backbend while lifting her other leg up in the air. The pose is known as the Eka Pada Urdhva Dhanurasana, or one-legged upward bow.

The balancing act was nothing short of impressive, but that wasn’t the only thing that captivated the model’s 2.2 million followers. Many were also impressed by her fit physique, which she showcased in a set of skintight activewear from Alo Yoga. Natasha rocked a black crop top that fit snugly of her chest and torso to emphasize her bust and slender frame. It had thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well a small cutout on the side teased another glimpse of the beauty’s toned midsection.

Natasha also sported a pair of black leggings for her workout. The bottoms hugged her lower half in all of the right ways, highlighting her sculpted booty and lean legs. It also featured a high-rise waistband that clung tightly to her waist and highlighted her flat tummy.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Natasha’s advanced yoga skills. Within four hours of going live, the upload has amassed over 4,000 likes, as well as dozens of compliments for her display of strength and flexibility.

“Morning yoga is the best,” one person wrote.

“You nailed it!” praised another fan.

“Sooo beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“Stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

Natasha has been working hard to perfect her physique and often showcases the results on her Instagram page. On Monday, the model showed off her phenomenal body in a strapless white two-piece and semi-sheer cover-up. Fans went wild for the look, awarding the post nearly 14,000 likes and 80 comments to date.