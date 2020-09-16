‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Lashes Out, Belle Freaks Over Claire & Jan’s Encounter

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 reveal that there will be some heated confrontations among family and enemies. The episode will serve as the last of the week, as the soap has been preempted on Thursday and Friday.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) completely lash out at his step-daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

As viewers will remember, Sami and John were arguing with each other when he collapsed. He was put into a coma, and since he’s been awake his behavior has been off. He doesn’t remember his friends or family at all.

While this could seem to be a good thing for Sami, who shares a rocky history with her step-dad, it seems that John will have some memories and bad feelings come flooding back to him. Upon seeing Sami the two will get into another confrontation, and it will end with John getting very visibly upset, and even verbally abusive toward his wife’s daughter.

John will be so agitated by Sami’s presence that he’ll go as far as to throw a glass object at her, as seen in the weekly preview. Of course, Sami won’t take the abuse lying down. She’ll spew a few insults of her own during the conversation.

Meanwhile, Sami’s younger sister Belle Black (Martha Madison) will be dealing with her own confrontation. Belle will be horrified to come home only to find her daughter, Claire, having a friendly conversation with her hated enemy, Jan Spears.

Claire and Jan have a lot in common. They’ve been known for display obsessive behavior, and have both recently been released from mental health facilities. Of course, Claire had no idea she was talking to the woman who has kidnapped her father, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), and has been trying to pull her parents apart for years.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will finally discover a way to take care of the problem that he and Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) are having. Victor (John Aniston) has named them both CEO of Titan, and sharing the title has not been easy.

Xander wants to run the company on his own, as he did before Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) took over the reigns. However, Philip’s emotional manipulation of his father has led to the pair being forced to work together.

In addition, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will receive a life-changing offer. Since Vaughan is set to exit the soap it appears that Eric may be leaving town for the foreseeable future.