Valeria Orsini Sizzles In Skintight Pink Dress & Gives Busty Show Of Her Cleavage In New Instagram Update

Instagram model Valeria Orsini left a new update on the social media platform on Tuesday, September 15, in which she stunned in a light-pink ballgown.

The gown featured spaghetti straps that left plenty of skin exposed along her upper body, drawing the eye to her shoulders, arms, and upper back. The material across her chest pushed up her busty cleavage, making it the highlight of the photos. A large cut out along the abdomen teased a bit of Valeria’s toned tummy while the bodice was cinched in the middle with a bow that trailed down to her hips. The material of the dress was bunched along the length while simultaneously contouring to the model’s curves and narrow waist. It extended past her calves, hugging her hips, thighs, and sculpted booty.

Valeria accessorized with several glitzy rings and a sparkly bracelet. She left her long, blond tresses loose and flowing down her chest and back from a side part.

The post consisted of two snaps, both taken in what appeared to be a hotel room. Valeria stood in front of a couch with a small kitchen making up the background of the frame. She showed off her body from the front and side, giving her followers a glimpse of the sophisticated gown from more than one angle.

In the first photo, Valeria gazed unsmiling directly at the photographer while playing with the bow on the bodice. She flaunted a set of pink manicured fingernails that matched the color of the outfit. In the second slide, she popped a hip to the side, pushing out her enviable backside, and looked over her shoulder, once again keeping her expression neutral. The position gave viewers an eyeful of her cleavage, which spilled out of the dress. Valeria once again kept her hands at belly-level.

In the caption of the post, Valeria penned an inspirational message for her 4.3 million Instagram followers. She told them that everything their mind says can’t be done actually can. She encouraged them to level up and ditch their mind games. She ended the post by tagging the Instagram pages of the brand behind the outfit, the photographer, and the hair stylist.

The photoshoot earned close to 20,000 likes and more than 400 comments within the first day. Many of Valeria’s fans filled the comments section with gushing compliments on the dress and her stunning figure.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one social media user commented, adding a couple red hearts and heart-eyed smileys for emphasis.

“Seriously so stunning,” another follower wrote.