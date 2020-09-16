Jade Grobler Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Tank Top & Joggers: ‘Nerdy Gal’

Jade Grobler thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with a new, tantalizing post. On September 15, the African-born model uploaded a saucy update that showed her flaunting her killer figure in a skintight cropped tank, pairing it with some lounge pants.

For her latest post on social media, Jade was snapped on what looked like a balcony. Her pose showed her toned backside to the camera as she stood with her left leg forward. The babe placed both of her hands inside her pockets as she looked over her shoulder. She stared at the lens and gave a sultry gaze.

The bright light coming from inside the house perfectly illuminated her sun-kissed skin and curves. Apart from the bright light that was the sky, the street, and several homes, comprised her background.

Jade wore a black cropped tank made of a stretchy fabric with a skintight fit that hugged her upper body like a glove. From the side view, the tiny garment was stretched out from her voluptuous breasts and had two thin straps that went over her shoulders for support. The length of the piece left some parts of her toned midsection exposed. Some viewers went crazy over her chiseled midsection, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

She sported a pair of gray joggers made of soft cotton fabric. The stretchable waistband clung to her hips, highlighting her small waistline.

Jade opted to style her blond hair in sleek, straight strands that hung over her shoulders and back. The influencer sported eyeglasses that suited her face shape nicely. She also accessorized with her favorite string bracelets.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about her chosen look for the day. In less than a day of being live on the social media site, the latest addition to her feed has amassed more than 13,700 likes and over 150 comments. Many of her online admirers dived into the comments section to compliment her for her insanely toned physique. Countless other followers also gushed over her beauty and the color of her eyes.

“Oh, my goodness! You look so gorgeous! I love your facial features and your body. I hope to meet you one day. Maybe you can come again to Indonesia,” wrote a fan.

“Wow! Super HOT!!! I have been a longtime fan for over two years now, and you never fail to amaze me with your pictures,” gushed another admirer, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love how you are so comfortable with your own skin. You are simply stunning, oozing with sex appeal,” added a third social media user.