Nicole Thorne Relaxes On A ‘Yacht Net’ In A Strappy Black Bikini

Nicole Thorne checked an odd item off her bucket list and has the pics to prove it.

On Wednesday, September 16, the Aussie model returned to her Instagram account to share two stunning new photos that added some heat to her page. The images captured her “casually” laying on her back across a “yacht net” — a square piece of sturdy mesh fabric that was attached to a boat and suspended over the gorgeous turquoise water. As she explained in the caption of the upload, she had “always” wanted to relax on that particular spot on a yacht and looked absolutely flawless as she achieved her dream.

Nicole went full bombshell as she soaked up the sun in a scanty black bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included a sexy halter-style top with tiny cups and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage and ample cleavage well on display as she worked the camera. It had thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, which she stretched up above her head. The garment also featured a stringy, extra-long band that wrapped twice around her rib cage, highlighting her toned torso and slender frame.

The brunette beauty teamed her strappy top with a pair of barely there black bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, allowing Nicole to show off her perky booty and sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. It boasted a thick, curved waistband as well that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat tummy.

Nicole left her dark tresses down for the stunning photoshoot. They were gathered messily underneath her head as she worked on her tan, and appeared slightly damp as if she had gone for a dip in the water prior to the shots being taken. She also coated her plump lips in a bright red lipstick to give her look a bold pop of color.

Fans quickly took note of the steamy new addition to Nicole’s page, awarding it nearly 4,000 likes and dozens of comments after just one hour of going live to her page.

“You are GOALS,” one person wrote.

“Most beautiful woman in the world!” declared another fan.

“I need to holiday with you, all of these pics look amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Hot bod, babe,” added a fourth admirer.

While this was Nicole’s first time posing on the “yacht net,” she has shared several photos of herself rocking skimpy swimwear aboard the large vessel. Earlier this month, the model thrilled followers with another trio of photos that saw her rocking a tight, nude one-piece while out on the water. That upload proved to be another major hit, earning over 18,000 likes and 285 comments to date.