Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Exciting New Trailer For ‘The Talk’: ‘We’ve Got A New Vibe Going On’

Carrie Ann Inaba shared an exciting new trailer for the 11th season of The Talk, where she and co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve were seen together via flashback video clips. The Dancing with the Stars judge will join her fellow co-hosts once again as production resumes on the series after seven months of remote broadcasts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carrie Ann alluded to new changes as the show embarks on its latest season of commentary, celebrity interviews, and discussions about important issues affecting today’s women.

The clip began with Sharon Osbourne on the set of the series. She still sported her infamous red hair color in the throwback edit. Her tresses are now a silver hue with pink highlights. She explained that her participation in the show had really changed her because everyone is so different.

Videos of Carrie Ann, Sharon, Eve, and Sheryl were seen as they snuggled with one another, laughed, and spoke out about what they felt were important issues in throwback clips from the series.

In one clip, Eve remarked that as women, they should always grow and challenge themselves all the time.

At the end of the video sequence, a slide of the show’s logo and information regarding its Monday, September 21 return was also included.

One spot on the panel has yet to be filled after the departure of Marie Osmond, who announced in an Instagram post seen here that she would not return to the series after being a part of the talker for one year. She left the series to work on other projects, including a new show with Viacom/CBS, and to spend time with her husband Steve Craig and their family.

Carrie Ann’s fans were excited to learn that the panelists would reunite on the set of the series and looked forward to the topics they would discuss and how they would implement new social distancing rules with all four women, who were used to sitting next to one another at a table as they spoke about today’s important social issues.

“I’ve Missed ALL Of You Each & Every Day, Best Of Luck On Your Double Season Premieres-You Truly Are An Inspiration Working SO Hard W/The Same Struggles I Have-GOD Bless You & Get On W/The Shows,” wrote one fan.

“Looking forward to it! Love u all and much Love to the cast & crew, stay safe,” remarked a second viewer.

“That’s amazing!! Can’t wait to watch it. Sending you lots of love and happy vibes. Take care and stay safe,” penned a third Instagram user.