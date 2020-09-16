WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Threatens To Quit Social Media Over Alleged Cyberbullying

On Tuesday evening, Monday Night Raw superstar Lana took to Twitter, opening up about the cyberbullying she supposedly received after she and fellow red brand competitor Natalya posted the same TikTok video on Instagram.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Lana claimed to have gotten hateful comments from her Instagram followers after she shared the aforementioned video, where she and Natalya posed in various outfits while performing dance moves and mugging it up for the camera. In contrast, Natalya reportedly received largely positive replies when she posted the clip on her own account on the photo-sharing platform.

In a pair of tweets, Lana lamented that it’s “crazy” that she could “get so much hate” from fans while Natalya gets complimented for posting the “best TikTok ever.” She then suggested that she and her husband, recent AEW signee Miro, would shut down their social media accounts if people continue posting negative remarks.

“If all of you keep coming at me in cyberbullying ways …. the entire household of @ToBeMiro & my social medias will be turned off. Mental health is the most important. Cyberbullying can really effect someone’s mental health. Please have respect & stop cyberbullying me.”

Lana’s latest posts came one week after reports suggested that her Instagram endorsements were the last straw for WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who had recently announced a new rule forbidding his superstars from engaging with third-party platforms. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote that the 35-year-old’s commercials for Bang Energy were what forced McMahon and other company officials to make the decision, as they might have found the videos too racy for the WWE brand.

According to Essentially Sports, Lana and Miro were both quick to dispel the rumors, with the former stating on Twitter that she is “not the straw that broke the camel’s back” and accusing Meltzer of making her the scapegoat for the controversial new rule. Miro likewise took to Twitch, where he blasted the Wrestling Observer journalist in a profanity-laden rant and accused him of spreading “freaking bullsh*t lies.”

This isn’t the first time this year that Lana went public about receiving abuse from online trolls. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the wrestler tweeted in January that she was tired of being bullied by fans who were unhappy about the love triangle storyline she and Miro — who was then known on WWE television as Rusev — had with Bobby Lashley. At that time, reports suggested that Lana and Lashley, in particular, were subjected to racist and misogynistic comments, with some social media users even going as far as posting death threats.