Heidi Klum Shares Smoldering Strapless Selfie With Sofia Vergara: ‘Why Are You So Pretty?’

Heidi Klum treated her followers to a smoldering Instagram mirror selfie with her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara on Tuesday night, as the two famous beauties posed in strapless outfits. Unable to get over Sofia’s stunning appearance, in the caption Heidi asked her why she was “so pretty,” alongside a number of heart-eye emoji.

In the glamorous shot, Sofia wore a sultry corset, with thick black lines that criss-crossed to form a square pattern, and lighter lace segments in between the detailing. The corset featured a modern, angular take on the classic sweetheart neckline, which showed off the actor’s enviable cleavage, as well as silver fastenings that held the garment closed at the front. A thick black belt with gold edges joined the corset to Sofia’s tight skirt. She turned up the glam with her jewelry as she wore a thick bangle on her left wrist and a pair of elegant drop earrings. Sofia’s brown-blond locks were worn in a classy half-up, half-down style, and featured side bangs with a light curl.

Sofia leaned on a countertop and turned her head slightly to the left as she smiled into the mirror. The actor was in charge of taking the selfie, and held her phone, which was protected by a leopard-print case, in her left hand.

Heidi looked equally glamorous in the gorgeous shot. She too sported an off-the-shoulder ensemble which ensured maximum sex appeal. While her friend was sultry in black, Heidi chose an over-the-top sparkly dress for her American’s Got Talent TV appearance. The metallic silver number fell from the model’s shoulders in a draped style, and in doing so revealed an enticing glimpse of her cleavage. Heidi wore large statement earrings in silver, and also had her blond hair half-up, half-down, but sported fuller bangs than her co-star. She posed side-on for the shot, as she smiled widely at the mirror over her right shoulder.

While Heidi did not reveal where the pair were in her caption, judging by the backdrop and the duo’s outfits, it’s likely they took the snap while on the America’s Got Talent set during filming for the episode aired on Tuesday.

This was not the first time Heidi had shown off her attention-grabbing look for the episode of the televised contest. Indeed, earlier on Tuesday the model posted a short Instagram video of herself from backstage as she tossed her blond tresses while wearing the eye-catching sequined number.