Tarsha Whitmore Is A Total Smokeshow In A Sexy Semi-Sheer Outfit For Latest Update

Tarsha Whitmore sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed this morning, rocking a sexy outfit that left followers in awe of her dangerous curves. The Australian bombshell poured her enviable figure into a semi-sheer green mesh ensemble that flashed a serious amount of skin, going braless under the revealing number.

The look comprised of a strapless crop top and a high-waist mini skirt, both of which were crafted out of a glittery, see-through fabric that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire. Tarsha addressed the flimsy nature of her attire in the comments section, writing, “No one bother asking where the dress is from. It broke after 5 mins so I’m not even gonna recommend it,” followed by a laughing-crying emoji.

The top cut off right at the chest line, leaving her toned midriff on display in addition to showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. A wide satin strap traversed her sculpted flank on one side, blending with the glimmering, sequined item. Likewise, the dangerously short skirt sported an asymmetric hem that exposed her curvy thighs, showing off the Tarsha’s chiseled pins. The item teased her green underwear, hugging her hips as well as accentuating her tiny waist.

Tarsha accessorized with a round, gold mini purse that matched the sparkling details on her outfit. She rocked a pair of gold Gladiator sandals — an open-toe design with pointy tips, which showed off her chic pedicure. Her long, golden tresses were styled into voluminous, well-defined curls that tumbled over her shoulder. The stunner brushed her hair behind one ear, displaying a lavish, massive hoop gold earring.

The sizzling blonde posed in a dark, black-brick alcove that made her bold, shimmering attire truly pop out. She cocked her hip and elegantly crossed her legs, holding her hands in front of her body. Her forearms appeared to be resting on her hip bones, her fingers delicately clasping the round handle of her purse.

The 20-year-old added a Hamilton Island geotag to her post, leading one follower to comment, “Hamilton island doesn’t know what hit em [sic],” trailed by four flames.

In her caption, the model credited the Hair Heaven Emporium for her sumptuous curls, and gave a shout out to the eyelash studio that contributed to her flawless glam.

Many of her online admirers and fellow Aussie influencers, such as Naty Sechan and Chrysten Zenoni, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post, telling Tarsha she looked “absolutely insane,” “unreal,” and “amazing.” Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Real life tinkerbell,” quipped one person, who accompanied their message with a fairy emoji.

“Ohhh damn you’re literally perfect,” gushed a second Instagram user, ending with a set of heart eyes.

“Omg break the internet,” read another message, followed by a trio of flames.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over one hour and has already amassed more than 10,400 likes and close to 200 comments.