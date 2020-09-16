Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Toned Arms During A Couple’s Workout With Mike Fisher

Carrie and Mike are one fit couple.

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher proved the couple that works out together stays together in a cute new snap shared to Instagram this week. The photo was uploaded to the official account of her workout app, Fit52, and showed the duo as they flaunted their uber-fit bodies in a plank position.

Both got down on the floor and pushed themselves up onto their toes with straight arms.

Carrie showcased her toned and tanned muscles in a gray tank top and skintight blue leggings, which she paired with black sneakers. The 37-year-old mom of two had her long blond hair in two French braids and wore a smartwatch on her left wrist.

She turned to her husband of 10 years and gave him a big smile.

The 40-year-old former Nashville Predators captain looked a little less happy than his wife as he rocked a dark T-shirt and black shorts with sneakers that appeared to be very similar to Carrie’s.

The two also kept things matching by planking on the same gray yoga mat in front of a fluffy rug and white wall.

In the caption, the brand claimed that exercising is “always more fun with a partner” and sweetly described Mike as being Carrie’s “favorite workout buddy.” Carrie announced last month that her man was coming on board as a trainer on the app, which accompanies her book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, and would instruct users with his own path.

The account tagged the couple’s official accounts on the photo while plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Yasss Carrie the queen always working hard and staying strong,” one Instagram user wrote with a number of emoji, including a strong arm, red heart, fire, and clapping hands.

“Power couple,” another wrote.

“Welp, I don’t have a partner so can I borrow yours?” a third person joked, alongside a crying laughing and prayer emoji.

“Love this! It’s always a bonus when I get my husband to workout with me,” another said.

The photo has received more than 2,500 likes.

This is far from the first time Carrie has showed off her toned figure.

Last month, she gave fans an even better look at her bulging biceps in another fitness post shared to Instagram. She proudly flaunted her ripped muscles in a gray tank top as she looked at her phone during a break from an exercise session.