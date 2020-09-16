Victoria Justice Shows Off Her Curves In Tiny White Tank Top & Pants: ‘Buzz Me In’

Victoria Justice showed off her curves and fashion style in a tiny white tank top and pants in a new Instagram photograph. The actress, best known for her work on the Nickelodeon series Victorious and the Fox television revival of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, gave her followers an eyeful of her best assets in a series of two photographs.

In the first snap, Victoria, 27, leaned against a wire doorway that featured geometric shapes, hence the statement she made in her caption regarding being allowed to enter the home.

The Fun Size star appeared to break any fashion rules about white being verboten after Labor Day and made the classic hue work for her in the cooler weather. She took what appeared to be a summer accessory, a white tank top, and gave it an entirely new look when paired with tailored pants in the same color.

Victoria’s trousers were high-waisted and somewhat sheer. They covered the lower part of her stomach. The bottoms had two large front pockets where Victoria placed four of her five fingers in. Her thumbs stuck out of the pockets. The front of the pants appeared to have thin piping down the front, which made the actress’s long legs appear even leaner. She kicked her left leg out in front of her for a dramatic effect.

With that, she donned off-white, high-heeled boots to complete her fashion.

Her face had a serious expression as she looked to the left of the photograph.

Victoria’s long, dark hair was luxurious as it framed her face and fell in soft waves over her shoulders and down her back.

In a second photo, fans were able to see a close-up shot of the stunner as she wrapped her arms into her long tresses, and held them up off of her shoulders so her followers could get a better look at the back of her ensemble. As she did that, the outfit’s sole accessory was seen; a pair of light-colored hoop earrings.

The small tank featured a spectacular array of straps, arranged in a sequence of three that wrapped around her back just underneath her shoulder blades.

Victoria jutted her hip out suggestively, showing off her backside.

Fans of the actress found the pics to be spectacular.

“Woahhh! I’ll buzz u in ANYTIME,” wrote one follower, followed by a blue emoji heart.

“Holy Cow Vic! I’m not often lost for words but this…. you…. you are absolutely stunning,” shared a second fan.

“OMG, You Slay Vic love you. That outfit is something else entirely,” commented a third Instagram user.

“You look stunning! Which is nothing new because you always look great,” remarked a fourth fan.