Lauren Simpson Shows Off Busty Cleavage In Low-Cut Bra For Latest Workout Videos

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new workout series to her Instagram page in which she demonstrated several exercises both at the gym and at home to teach her trainees how to adapt between the two environments.

In the at-home portion of the clips, Lauren sported an all-black outfit. The top scooped low on her chest and included a small cut out along the base. She gave viewers an eyeful of her rounded cleavage while also flaunting her chiseled arms, shoulders, and back. A large gap between her top and bottom halves showed off her taut abs. Lauren paired the bra with skintight booty shorts that rose to her belly button and extended to just below her backside. They highlighted the curves of her hips and backside while leaving the bulk of her muscular legs exposed.

To complete the outfit, Lauren wore a pair of white sneakers. She styled her long, blond tresses in a low, braided ponytail that trailed down her back.

In the gym portion of the videos, Lauren chose a mint-green sports bra and booty shorts. The top included spaghetti straps and hugged her chest, also giving viewers an eyeful of her enviable abdomen. The shorts emphasized her sculpted booty. For footwear, Lauren went with a pair of white tennis shoes. She scooped her tresses back into a ponytail that extended down to her waist.

The first video clip featured Lauren performing the alternating lat pulldown at the gym and the lying band alternating pulldown in her living room. The second exercise was the seated row vs. the band row, followed by the bent-over cable rear delt fly vs. the banded rear delt fly. Next came the abductor machine vs. the seated abductor, and finally, the one-arm cable lateral raise paired with the banded lateral raise.

The main difference between many of the exercises was that at the fitness center, trainees could make use of more sophisticated equipment and machines, while at home, they added resistance to the moves with an elastic band.

In the caption, Lauren wrote that her motivation for the post was to provide her followers with exercise modifications to use if they don’t have access to certain machines or equipment but still want to get in an effective session.

