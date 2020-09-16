Brandi Glanville Claims Her First Hookup With Denise Richards Took Place Days After She Married Aaron Phypers

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum gives the timeline for her alleged affair with the actress.

Brandi Glanville gave new details on her alleged affair with Denise Richards.

In a new interview, the Drinking and Tweeting author gave a timeline for her alleged tryst with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star as well as new details.

Brandi, 47, told DailyMail TV that her secret affair with the actress began on September 18, 2018 — the first night they met and just 10 days after Denise tied the knot with husband Aaron Phypers. The two women met at Café Habana in Malibu so Brandi could give the RHOBH newcomer tips on working on the Bravo reality show.

Brandi claimed that throughout the dinner meeting, Denise was looking at her “boobs,” and that she later explained that she was staring because she was considering having breast surgery and asked to see the work she had done. The two women reportedly went into the bathroom, and that’s when the Wild Things actress allegedly threw her new acquaintance against the wall and started making out with her. Brandi added that she “was down for it” because they were drunk and it wasn’t the first time she had made out with a girl.

She also claimed that she had no idea Denise had recently married Aaron, but when they left the restaurant, the RHOBH star asked her not to tell anyone about the making out.

Presley Ann/Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

The Unfiltered podcast host alleged that the actress continued to pursue her and began texting her every day after their bathroom makeout session. Brandi added that amid the “nonstop” communication, she got a weird vibe about her “sexually aggressive” friend.

“I just didn’t want to be alone with her, because I felt that she had a lot of dude energy, like she really wanted me.”

Still, the mom of two later met up with Denise and her husband for a night out, where she said the couple talked to her about threesomes and asked for her help in getting other women into bed with them.

Brandi revealed that the entire conversation with the Phypers’ was about sex and how Aaron was fine with his wife hooking up outside of their marriage as long as it was with a woman.

She later joined Denise for an overnight trip to Northern California, where she claimed they slept together. The next morning, Denise said her husband would “kill” her if he found out about it.

A rep for Denise told Us Weekly that there is no truth to an “obsessed” Brandi’s story.

“This is just a complete fabrication and pure desperation by Brandi,” the insider said.

Denise has also vehemently denied the affair claims and has gone on record as saying she barely knows Brandi and has only talked to her a few times in her life.