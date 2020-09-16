Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Her Cleavage & Booty In A Skintight Romper For Latest Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai flaunted her hourglass figure in a tight-fitting ensemble for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she sported a zip-up romper that embellished her curves as she struck several poses.

The 23-year-old looked scintillating as she posed outdoors in front of a storefront for the three-photo set. She rocked an outfit from the ubiquitous online retailer Fashion Nova that enveloped her toned frame. Lexi stood on a sidewalk in front of the large windows, and her reflection could be seen in them. She tagged the location as Denver, Colorado.

Lexi sported a skintight long-sleeve romper that had a front zipper and a mock collar. The bottom was bike shorts, and there were black credit card numbers on the left sleeve and down the side. She wore it zipped up and the piece wrapped tightly around her chest. Lexi wore her long platinum blond hair down, and her bangs were swept to the side of her gorgeous face. The social media influencer also rocked a pair of black high heels, and accessorized with earrings and a pair of sunglasses which rested on the top of her head.

In the first photo, the Colorado native faced the camera with her shoulder against the window. She had her mouth agape and lifted a finger to her lips while flashing a sultry glare at the lens. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her fit legs. The second slide was similar to the first, but this time Lexi looked off-camera while her hips were turned.

The model turned her back to the camera for the last pic. Lexi looked over her shoulder, and had a giant smile across her face. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her curvy backside in the bike short bottoms, and her ample bust was outlined in the number.

Lexi tagged the online retailer in both the caption and the post before uploading it Wednesday. Many of her 762,000 Instagram followers took notice of the spicy pics, and more than 2,300 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over three hours after they went online. The influencer had over 140 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with fire emoji. Fans complimented the model’s wardrobe and stunning physique.

“Anything suits you so good,” one admirer wrote while adding several crown emoji.

“You’re a treasure chica friend,” a follower replied.

“Love ur hair too Lexi,” one fan added.

“Killer bod and outfit,” another wrote while adding a fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Lexi flaunted her cleavage in a tiny black bikini.