Abby Dowse Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Racy Blue Lingerie

Abby Dowse couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in racy lingerie. Her outfit of choice was a strappy two-piece ensemble that only covered what was necessary, making for a tantalizing display of cleavage and killer curves.

The spicy look featured a balconette bra that offered an unencumbered view of Abby’s perky chest thanks to the cupless, seashell-style design. The underwire garment was fashioned entirely out of thin strings but for two strips of lace adorning the top of the hollowed-out cups, which censored her nipples. The item had a cut-out bridge and wings, and was fitted with spaghetti shoulder straps that beautifully framed her ample décolletage area.

The bottoms were no less revealing, sporting a narrow front complete with two cutouts and dainty lace detailing. The insanely high-cut number completely exposed her hips and thighs, and was pulled high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure.

The ensemble was a vibrant, dark-blue color that flattered her deep tan and golden tresses. Abby couple the two-piece with a white shirt, which incidentally matched her nail polish. She wore the shirt open, coquettishly letting it slide off of her shoulders to showcase the eye-catching undergarments.

The 30-year-old added a few accessories to finish off the look, which included a layered necklace, a discreet chain bracelet, and a couple of rings on her fingers. She rocked a messy hairstyle that gave her more sex appeal, showing off her tousled locks that tumbled down her bare shoulders in an unruly fashion.

The Australian hottie flashed her bombshell curves as she stood with her legs slightly parted, teasing her thigh gap. She raised her elbows, grazing her hips with her flawlessly manicured fingers. She turned her gaze to the side as if captivated by something off-camera, parting her lips in a sultry expression.

The model appeared to be in the comfort of her home, the all-white décor making her bold outfit and honeyed bronze stand out even more. The photo showed a glimpse of the stylish interior, which included a cozy sofa decorated with textured throw pillows and a shaggy blanket, a tall lampshade by the window curtain, and an oval mirror on the wall behind her.

In her caption, Abby tagged Missy Empire as the maker of her sweltering outfit, expressing her love for the smoking-hot look with a blue heart. She also asked fans how their week was going, leading one Instagrammer to comment, “Just improved quite considerably.”

Abby’s over 2.4 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 12,100 likes within the first couple of hours of being online. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave her close to 300 messages.

“Love the blue,” wrote fellow Aussie model Nicole Thorne, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely spectacular [screaming-face and heart-eyes emoji] Nobody [is] more gorgeous than you,” remarked another fan.

One of Abby’s admirers penned a lengthy message of appreciation for the sizzling blonde.

“This legit made me gasp when I saw it [screaming-face] Can’t even accurately describe how amazing this is [heart eyes] Hair looking incredible, the lingerie is amazing on you, and that look insanely fierce,” read their comment, trailed by a fire emoji.

Just three days ago, Abby flaunted her jaw-dropping physique in risqué black lingerie that left barely anything to the imagination. That post has been liked over 35,790 times to date.