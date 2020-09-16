Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Serious Sideboob In Sexy Slit Jumpsuit For Latest Steamy Update

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders delighted fans with an eyeful of her curvaceous figure in her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she was photographed wearing a revealing jumpsuit that showcased her assets and toned legs.

The 33-year-old not only flaunted her jaw-dropping curves, but also modeled a limited edition LED Louis Vuitton bag that went with the motif of the snap. She tagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada and was shot stepping into an SUV at night. Lights from nearby buildings could be seen in the reflection of the vehicle.

Sonders was captured from the side as she raised her right foot to step into the passenger side of the SUV. The accomplished golfer put her right hand on the roof of the vehicle as she stared off-camera into a tinted window where the lights of the city complemented the LED purse.

The fitness model had her long dark hair tied back in a tight ponytail, and had a fierce look across her gorgeous face. She sported a sleeveless black jumpsuit that left her shoulders and sides exposed. It had slit legs, and Sonders showed them off as she stepped into the vehicle. The television personality rocked a pair of open-toe black high heels that went with the theme of the photo. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her sideboob which was on full display in the sexy ensemble. She held the limited edition handbag in her left hand.

In the second slide, Sonders uploaded a video from the Louis Vuitton store where a salesperson gave her boyfriend, “Vegas” Dave Oancea, information about the bags. He showed Oancea where the adapter went to control the lighting, and revealed that there were only eight of these for sales in “the Americas.” For the caption, Sonders offered details about the purses and mentioned that her boyfriend was looking to sell them. She tagged Vegas Dave before uploading the footage on Wednesday.

Many of the golfer’s 479,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the upload, and nearly 4,000 made their way to the like button in just over two hours after it went live. Sonders had over 100 comments in that short time. Model Khloe Terae responded with fire emoji, and the replies were flooded with those. The comment section was filled with compliments.

“He has two old bags from LV and one priceless Holly Sonders,” one follower wrote.

“Sooo gorgeous af,” model Abigail Ratchford replied.

“Stunning,” a fan commented while adding a series of rose and fire emoji.

“Dave is a lucky man,” another added.

