Qimmah Russo Flaunts ‘Killer Booty’ While Wearing Baby Pink Workout Gear

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 15, revealed that the celebrity was about to drop a new booty routine for those wanting buns of steel just like hers.

Qimmah opted for a baby pink shade for her workout attire in her latest update. She wore a halterneck crop top that clung to her form, showing off just the hint of sideboob as well as plenty of her toned back as she posed in one of the shots. She teamed this with a matching pair of skintight leggings that highlighted her chiseled thighs and calves as well as her enviable buns.

Standing with her back to the camera in the first image, Qimmah flexed her biceps as she stretched out one leg. Around her thighs was an exercise band, giving some restriction to her pose and an indicator as to how she toned her enviable buns.

The follow-up snaps further highlighted the celebrity’s peak physical condition as she posed in positions that helped to highlight her derriere. In the caption, not only did she reveal that a new exercise video was about to drop but that a part of the dietary section was vegan-friendly thanks to the protein powder used.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the set had already racked up more than 5,200 likes and plenty of attention by way of comments from her dedicated supporters.

While the snaps and caption may have been highlighting a booty workout, some fans were more impressed with other parts of the celebrity’s body.

“That first picture arm flex,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Hot damn look at that arm!!!” a fan declared.

Others, still, preferred the outfit.

“Pretty in pink… You look awesome,” another user stated.

“Good lawd definition of muscle and booty fitness Queen Qimmah boo,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with a variety of emoji that added further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the heart-eyes and fire ones. However, the muscly arm and peach emoji also got a decent workout as well.

While Qimmah’s most recent post to her social media account was a series of photos, she also likes to share fitness videos in order to inspire her fanbase. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the day, she shared a clip detailing just how she achieved those enviable biceps that fans were gushing about in the comments section of her latest post.