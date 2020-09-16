Demi Rose Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Zip Down Blue Animal Print Mini Dress

Instagram model Demi Rose impressed her 14.5 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 15, showed the celebrity rocking an animal print vibe in a micro dress that flaunted her famous curves.

Demi opted to wear a clingy blue and animal print mini dress up her latest stunning update. Along with long sleeves and a collared neckline, the celebrity’s enviable figure became the highlight.

A zipper front plunged down low, open enough to show off plenty of the model’s ample cleavage. The material also featured a gathered section on the lower half, further highlighting her curvaceous hips and tiny waist.

The celebrity posted with her hand pulling back a section of her brunette locks. This position saw her chest being thrust forward and, with one leg angled to be taking a step, her hourglass figure certainly dazzled her admirers.

Wearing a pair of sunglasses, Demi posed outside on a path. Surrounding her was plenty of lush vegetation giving the snap a very tropical vibe. The Instagram sensation used the geotag of Ibiza, Spain, in order to indicate where she was when the photograph was taken.

She also tagged the Fashion Nova label to let her fans know where they could purchase the stunning outfit.

As soon as Demi posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within half an hour, the photo had already racked up an impressive 21,900 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

While many of the comments were in Spanish, a general theme could be garnered. The frequent use of the word “hermosa,'” which means “beautiful,” according to a Google translation, was a good indicator that Demi’s supporters liked what they saw.

“Super Fox,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Lookin fly as eva!!” a fan declared.

“You are so beautiful,” another user stated.

“Absolute queen,” a fourth person wrote, also using the sparkling star emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers apparently decided to forego the language barrier and used emoji rather than the written word in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire one as well as several variants of the red heart emoji.

Demi’s Instagram scantily clad updates regularly cause a flurry of activity from her admirers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an update of herself wearing a tiny bikini. The minuscule bathing suit left little to the imagination and her fans were definitely impressed with the content.