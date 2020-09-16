Sofia Vergara, 48, Shares Front And Back View Of Corset Top Ahead Of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia posed inside her trailer.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent, Sofia Vergara gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at the romantic and elegant ensemble that she rocked on the show. Her double-photo update also included a look inside her trailer on the show’s set.

Sofia, 48, always looks flawless while fulfilling her duties as an AGT judge, and her fans seemed to appreciate getting a closer look at one of her outfits. The former Modern Family star used her phone to snap a mirror selfie inside her trailer. Next to her, a bright pink traveling case sat on a vanity. It was full of makeup brushes, hairbrushes, and other items used to beautify the naturally-stunning actress. There was also a round magnifying mirror and a bottle of hand sanitizer on the vanity.

Sofia wore a corset with a sweetheart neckline that displayed her smooth decolletage. The classic design also traced the upper portion of her curvy bust. The garment was mostly crafted out of stretchy flesh-toned fabric decorated with black embroidery in intricate floral patterns. The top also featured boning that accentuated her hourglass shape. Dark bands of material ran horizontally and vertically across the piece, creating a cage-like detail. Gold hook-and-eye closures added a touch of sparkle.

Sofia’s upload included a second photo that showed her outfit from behind. It revealed that the corset had a lace-up back with grommets and thick strings. She teamed her chic top with a pair of black pleated trousers. The pants had a high and wide waistband that was embellished with two fine lines of gold piping. The style highlighted Sofia’s slender midsection.

On her feet, the judge rocked a pair of black platform sandals with sky-high block heels. Her jewelry included a gem-encrusted bangle bracelet and matching long teardrop earrings with studded chains. Two side sections of her highlighted brunette hair were pulled back in a small chignon, while the rest was curled and left to tumble down her back and shoulders.

In the comments section of her post, Sofia’s followers couldn’t stop gushing over her appearance. The PopSocket on her phone also got a little love.

“Absolutely love that outfit!” one message read.

“Gorgeous outfit for the show,” another admirer agreed.

“Sofia you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” gushed a third fan.

“I love the picture of Mother Mary on the back of your phone!” a fourth person wrote.

