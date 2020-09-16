Qimmah Russo Shows Off ‘Guns Sesh’ As She Works Out In Crop Top And Booty Shorts

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a recent late-night workout post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 15, revealed the celebrity doing a series of exercises that centered around her famous biceps.

Qimmah wore a black short-sleeved crop top in order to exercise. The item of clothing hugged her form and showed off not only the arm muscles that she was exercising but her famous abs as well. She teamed this with a matching pair of booty shorts that drew attention to not only her pert derriere but also her muscular thighs.

The fitness guru’s dark curls were straightened and parted in the middle. Hanging free, her locks cascaded down over her shoulders and back as she performed the impressive lifts.

At the start of the clip, Qimmah picked up a set of heavy hand-held weights and took turns raising and lowering them in the late-night fitness session. Starting from behind her, the camera then panned around, revealing the model’s smiling face in the full-length mirror.

Qimmah continued to exercise as the photographer moved around her once more. Turning, she smiled broadly at her intended audience as she continued working on her guns, flicking her hair out of the way as she did so. Giving a small laugh at the end of the clip, Qimmah finally returned the weights to the shelf in front of her, the workout session apparently over for the night.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 19 hours, the clip had garnered more than 45,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“You’re a G, love you and your content,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“No retreat… No surrender,” a fan declared in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“Get it boo,” another user stated.

“You be putting that work in!!!” a fourth person wrote, also using multiple red heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to forego the written word and simply used emoji as a way to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s update. With the provided content, the muscly arm one was certainly very popular. However, the heart, heart-eyes, and fire also got a serious workout.

Qimmah is a serial Instagram poster, often posting several times a day in order to inspire her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a set of images yesterday that highlighted her chiseled body as she wore a dusty pink crop top and matching skintight shorts.