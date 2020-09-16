Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Tiny Shorts & A Sports Bra

In her latest Instagram share, Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million followers with a tantalizing triple update. She showcased her fit figure in a pale blue athletic ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga, a label she has worn on her Instagram page before. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Natalie stood on a pristine sandy beach with the waves gently lapping at the shore. The beach was in Byron Bay, New South Wales in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and the sky above was cloudy with a few rays of sunshine peeking through in the distance.

Natalie rocked a pair of tiny high-waisted booty shorts that clung to every inch of her tantalizing curves. The shorts had a thick waistband that wrapped around her lower stomach, coming to just above her belly button, and the fabric hugged her hips and thighs as well. They ended just an inch or so down her thighs, leaving her sculpted legs on full display.

She paired the skimpy shorts with a longline sports bra that looked minimal and perfect for yoga. The garment had a slight v-neck neckline, which showed off just a hint of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. Pale blue fabric with a slightly heathered look covered her chest, and a thick band stretched around her torso horizontally below it. The bra left some of her toned stomach on display as she posed.

Natalie’s blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in tousled waves. She had on a pair of gold earrings to add a hint of embellishment to the look.

The second photo was taken from a slightly further perspective, and showed Natalie nearly from head to toe. Her long, lean legs were exposed, and she had a huge smile on her face as she walked along the sand barefoot.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 7,700 likes within two hours, as well as 129 comments from her audience.

“Gorgeous girl,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful woman!” another follower added.

“Wife goals,” a third fan commented, including a flame emoji in his remark.

“You’re looking spectacular!” yet another follower chimed in.

