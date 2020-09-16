Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Incredible Curves In Black Corset & Cheeky Underwear

On Tuesday, September 15, American model Niece Waidhofer shared a suggestive snap with her 2 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 30-year-old striking a seductive pose in an off-white room. She opted to wear a lingerie set that featured a plunging black corset and matching cheeky underwear. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the tattoo on her pelvic area. She finished off the sexy look with sheer thigh-high stockings and black high heels that elongated her lean legs. The raven-haired beauty also styled her long locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour.

For the photo, Niece rested one of her knees on a white leather bench in front of a full-length mirror. She tugged on her corset strap and arched her back, which further emphasized her curvaceous figure. The social media sensation appeared to be looking at the camera in the mirror’s reflection with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Niece humorously made reference to her ample assets.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are really so splendid as always,” wrote one fan.

“Wow those gorgeous eyes. Beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of fire, pink heart, kissing face, and purple heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Absolutely unreal how fit you are,” remarked another admirer, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are truly gorgeous and you look absolutely sexy in those black stockings,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Niece engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny sequin bikini. That post has been liked over 119,000 times since it was shared.