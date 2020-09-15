Camila Bernal Flaunts Substantial Curves In Unique Strappy Black Underwear

Curvaceous Instagram model Camila Bernal wowed her 1.3 million followers with her latest underwear post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 15, saw the celebrity flaunting her buns while wearing revealing strappy lingerie.

The celebrity stood side on to the camera and arched her back as she raised her arms over her head, resting them against the corner of the wall behind her. The pose caused her substantial booty to be thrust outwards. Wearing a black thong that sat high over her hips, all the attention was drawn to her derriere and smooth thighs as a result.

The Instagram sensation paired this with a unique bra. Several thick bands wound around her body and gave the outfit a certain dominatrix vibe to the attire. Matching straps featuring clear buckles over her shoulders crisscrossed across her back.

The celebrity’s brunette locks were straightened and parted in the middle. Tendrils of hair cascaded down over her shoulders and covered her ample chest.

Camila posted next to a wall hanging that was likely the prompt for the caption that she used. The image was painted using white and gray paint and depicted a curvy female form that closely resembled Camila’s enviable physique. With repeated broad lines of colors, the torso and backside of the female figure stood out, creating a 3D effect. Having Camila stand next to the image, the obvious comparison was certainly evident.

As soon as Camila posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had gathered 16,400 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“The most sensual and [beautiful],” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“A total sexy Queen,” a fan declared.

“Rumper alert,” another user joked regarding the obvious highlight of Camila’s snap.

“Beautiful sexy Love,” a fourth person wrote, also using adding a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

The vast majority of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the racy shot. Considering the content of the update, the peach emoji was certainly the most popular. However, the heart, heart-eyes, and fire ones were also used frequently.

Camila often shows off her famous derriere with her posts to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also flaunted her booty last week while wearing nothing more than a black thong and hot pink suede thigh-high boots. It goes without saying that her admirers were suitably impressed.