Jessica Simpson Mentions Her ‘Mommy’s Belly’ In Tribute To Husband & Looks Amazing In Skinny Jeans

Jessica wished her husband a happy birthday and promoted a new project he's been working on.

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet message for her husband, Eric Johnson, on his 41st birthday.

In her post, Jessica, 40, suggested that she and the former NFL player were destined to be together from the very beginnings of their lives, even though it took her almost three decades to find her soulmate. She asserted that a higher power placed her love for her future husband in her heart while she was still in her “mommy’s belly,” and she revealed that the two of them have a strong spiritual connection. She even referred to her man as her “spiritual guru.”

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer also teased an upcoming project that her spouse has been working on. She tagged the Instagram page for “Legendary Disciplines,” a new company founded by Eric. In the photo that Jessica shared with her post, she and her husband were both wearing apparel that featured the brand’s circular, eye-like logo.

Eric rocked a black baseball cap, while Jessica wore a hoodie with additional branding on the arm. The stylish fashion mogul teamed her casual top with a pair of skinny jeans in a dark blue wash. The pants perfectly showcased her famously toned legs. The Open Book author added a touch of glam to her outfit by wearing flashy footwear from her own clothing label. Her black platform combat boots had sky-high heels that made her legs look extra long. The boots featured a floral pattern in pale colors that included white and pink.

Jessica’s accessories were autumnal hues that made her outfit ideal for fall. She finished her look with a pair of orange aviator sunglasses and a maroon hat with a wide floppy brim.

Jessica stood in front of her hubby, who had one arm wrapped around her waist. The couple posed underneath a tree with a massive trunk that was wrapped with fairy lights. Behind them, a short manicured hedge marked the edge of a flower bed full of pink, white, and red roses.

According to a trademark application on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, Legendary Disciplines is an all-encompassing wellness brand that includes apparel, supplements, energy drinks, fitness equipment, and yoga gear. It will also offer online classes in meditation, yoga, and more.

Jessica’s post about her spouse’s birthday and his new business venture received a flood of positive messages, but some of her followers revealed that they initially mistook her Instagram upload for a different kind of announcement.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement at first,” read one comment.

“Adorable picture! You look great, so slim. What’s your secret?” another fan wanted to know.

“Such a wonderful, deep, and true love!!!” a third admirer wrote. “Congratulations and happy birthday to him!”