Eva LaRue, 53, Flaunts Curves In Black Bikini While On A Swing With A Pal: ‘And Then There Were 2’

Actress Eva LaRue treated her Instagram followers to a series of two photos of herself enjoying a fun swing while wearing a tiny black bikini along with her friend while on vacation in Croatia.

The first shot featured a close up of Eva and her friend Nicky Marie setting on a swing that hung into the water at the Korcula Hill resort. Both women held a glass of white wine in their hands as they clutched the swing’s ropes with their other hands.

Eva wore a black string bikini that showcased her ample cleavage and flat stomach. She wore her long highlighted brunette locks loose in beachy waves, and she had sunglasses perched on her nose to protect her eyes. Eva grinned, showing off her straight white teeth.

Nikki sat beside her, and she wore a green and purple tropical print two-piece that emphasized her fit curves. Her hair hung straight down her back from a side part, and she protected her eyes with gold aviator-style shades. Both women dangled their legs in the clear water below. In the background were boats, green trees, and tree-dotted hills.

The second image showed the entire structure, which consisted of four wooden beams sticking out of the sea with several beams connecting them on top in a square. There were two swings, but the second was empty. In this picture, the two women angled their bodies toward each other, dangling their free arms in the surf.

The soap star’s fans gave lots of love for the post. More than 1,900 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens also left a message for the vacationing actress, who is the mother of one.

“You seriously haven’t aged! You both look incredible. Very sexy,” exclaimed one fan who added a double heart.

“Two beauties! You guys are on fire!!! This is too hot for IG,” a second devotee declared, adding a long line of flame emojis.

“Eva has found the fountain of youth. She looks absolutely gorgeous in this picture,” wrote a third fan who also included several red heart-eyed smilies.

“Time has stood still for you. Great pictures. You look beautiful, Eva,” a fourth Instagram user replied, including a kiss smiley, double pink hearts, a red heart, and red lips.

Eva has entertained her followers with photos from her vacation, and they have appreciated the glimpse into her leisure time. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a series of four shots that featured her wearing a sexy mint green bikini.