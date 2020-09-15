Heidi Klum, 47, Shares Revealing Video In Unzipped Dress Before ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum is getting fans hyped for the next episode of America’s Got Talent with a revealing video of the preparation she went through for the big night.

The 47-year-old model took to Instagram to share a clip of her backstage preparation before the show aired on Tuesday. In a selfie video that had her close in the frame, Klum shook her head to show off her long and wavy hair. She added a caption noting that she loves how the final look turned out, and tagged celebrity stylist Lorenzo Martin.

The most revealing glimpse came in the mirror behind Klum, where the model showed off much of her bare back in her unzipped dress, which sparkled under the lights of her dressing room.

The television host gave a glimpse of the final product in another video posted to Instagram, as she burst out of the door to her trailer and strutted down the stairs. She lifted her leg high into the air, showing off the long slit along the side of her dress that showed off plenty of leg. The revealing video ended with Klum doing a few modeling poses before going down low to the floor and then back up again, blowing a kiss to the camera as it concluded.

In a third clip, Klum gave followers a close-up look at her face, moving her head from side to side as she appeared to show off her makeup for followers. The second two posts showing off more of her final, television-ready product were as popular as the first, with each of them racking up thousands of likes and gaining interest across social media.

Fans have been seeing a lot of Klum’s blonde curls during this season of America’s Got Talent. As The Inquisitr reported, she shared another recent post that gave followers a glimpse of her long hair. The snap, shared in late August, showed her fair full of curls as she posed before a setting sun. This picture went viral as well, garnering thousands of likes.

The model has also become adept at using her social media presence to give fans some inside glimpses at America’s Got Talent, regularly showing off her work behind the scenes and offering previews of what they will see when they tune in.

Those who want to see Klum’s full outfit — including her well-styled hair and fully zipped dress — will need to tune into the next America’s Got Talent episode, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.