Lyna Perez Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In An Impossibly Tiny White Bikini

Lyna Perez is slaying Instagram yet again. The model steams up her page on almost a daily basis with photos of herself showing some skin in revealing ensembles, and the latest addition to her collection certainly did not disappoint.

Lyna stood directly in front of the camera in the September 15 addition to her, taking up the middle of the frame as she bent one leg at the knee and popped her hips to the side to emphasize her killer curves. She let one of her toned arms hang down by her side while bringing the other up to brush a stray lock of hair out of her face while staring down the lens with a smoldering gaze.

A gorgeous view of what looked to be a large, luxurious pool filled up the background behind her and appeared to be surrounded by white sand and several green shrubs. The scene was nothing short of gorgeous, but it was Lyna herself that truly captivated her fans as she flaunted her ample assets in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

Lyna likely sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in her barely there swimwear that let it all hang out. Her look included a scanty halter-style top with a plunging neckline that showed off her colossal cleavage. It had ribbed cups that were hardly enough to contain her chest, as they were worn in a scrunched fashion that covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines. The style added an eyeful of sideboob to the already scandalous scene. Lyna’s followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

The brunette bombshell also sported a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style that showed off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs, while its stringy waistband helped to accentuate her trim waist. It was threaded through the hemline of her swimwear and tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs.

Fans quickly made use of the like button on the post, hitting it over 54,000 times within two hours of the skin-baring snap being shared to her feed. Hundreds of followers flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the star with compliments.

“Always beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Such a babe,” praised another fan.

“You are such a goddess” a third follower remarked.

“Killing the game babe!” added a fourth admirer.

Lyna seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her social media posts. Another recent share saw her looking chic in a white dress with a daring thigh slit that exposed a glimpse of her pert derriere. That look proved to be a huge hit, earning more than 147,000 likes and 2,700-plus comments to date.