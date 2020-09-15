Little Mix Slay Their Live Lounge With Their Vocals & Choice Of Fashion

Little Mix — made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — performed for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month in the U.K. earlier today and it seemed the group can’t stop slaying.

For their choice of fashion, all four members looked nothing short of incredible. As seen on MTV’s official Twitter account, the girls were papped in a group shot.

Nelson rocked a long-sleeved beige shirt, which she left to hang off both her shoulders. She paired the ensemble with an asymmetrical skirt that fell above her upper thigh. Nelson wore her wavy shoulder-length brunette hair down and lace-up stilettos for the occasion.

Pinnock wowed in a buttoned-up khaki green jacket. She tucked the garment into her high-waisted pants of the same color that fell down to her ankles. Pinnock wrapped a belt around her waist and opted for white strappy heels that showcased her feet. The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker styled her long dark hair in one plait, which she pushed over to one side.

Edwards stunned in a long-sleeved white shirt. She left the top half unbuttoned and tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted cream miniskirt. To complete her look, the 27-year-old owned a pair of white boots while sporting her blond locks up.

Thirwall paired a loose-fitted beige blazer jacket that featured a cut-out sleeve with matching pants. She tied her curly blond and brunette hair up in a ponytail and accessorized her decolletage with a necklace.

the absolute vibes of it all !!@LittleMix in London today???????? pic.twitter.com/1q2j2sEaJ8 — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 15, 2020

In the span of nine hours, MTV’s post racked up more than 1,100 retweets, 4,400 likes, and many replies from Little Mix’s fans, also known as Mixers.

“We really have no choice but to stan,” one user wrote.

“They’re just TOO gorgeous for this world,” another person shared.

The Live Lounge performances are notorious for their covers and the chart-topping group decided on Harry Styles’ single “Falling.”

In a matter of hours, their cover has been watched more than 280,000 times on BBC Radio 1’s official YouTube channel.

Little Mix, who originally won the U.K. nation over when winning The X Factor in 2011, seem to keep improving with their vocals.

“Their individual voices are obviously beautiful, but the way they can blend them and harmonize having so different and powerful voices is out of this world. That’s not just talent, that’s hard work, that’s knowing each other voices so well, that’s knowing their strengths and weaknesses. WE STAN,” one user commented.

“Singing like angels and the harmonies are just magical as always,” another said.