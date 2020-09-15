Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Serious Cleavage In A Floral Bikini For Latest Spicy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz delighted fans with a scintillating three-photo set for her latest update. In the post, she posed in small bikini that flaunted her assets and toned figure, and included a lengthy caption where she discussed how racism affects her personally.

The Brazilian beauty, who is famous for her killer looks and skills on a surfboard, was shot in the water on the shore of a beach as she struck sultry poses. Similar to other recent uploads, she tagged her location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

Muniz laid on small rocks while soaking up some sun, and her long dark hair appeared soaking wet in all three photos. She sported a revealing bikini that put her athletic frame on full display. It was a pink and rose-colored two-piece with a floral print. The top had triangle cups, and thin straps that wrapped around her neck and back. Her matching bottoms had thin straps that hugged onto her hips and knotted on the sides. Muniz accessorized with a white shell necklace.

In the first slide, the 22-year-old sat on the shore with her hips turned to the side, and her right leg folded. She leaned her weight back on her left arm while looking downwards. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her toned thighs, and a hint of her sideboob in the revealing top.

The next snap showed Muniz seated as she leaned back and looked down at her glistening body. This spicy photo showcased her chiseled midsection, and gave followers an eyeful of her curves. In the final slide, the surfer was shot in shallow water as she arched her back and dipped her head into the water. Her chest was soaking wet as viewers were given a closeup of her cleavage.

For the caption, Muniz included a lengthy message about her “dark” skin color. The social media influencer mentioned that she occasionally hears ignorant comments, and how she wants to use her platform to preach about acceptance.

Muniz uploaded the snaps on Tuesday for her 761,000 Instagram followers. Many of them took notice of the post, as nearly 20,000 made their way to the like button in just over 12 hours after it went live. The Brazilian had 150 comments in that time, as fans praised her stunning appearance and heartfelt message.

“These shots are so beautiful! Also, thank you for sharing some realness,” one follower replied.

“I wish there was a ‘love’ button instead of just ‘like’! Agreed on every sentence!” another added.

“Wow insanely gorg,” a fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Muniz showcased her figure in a white swimsuit while posing underneath a tree.