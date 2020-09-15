Melissa Riso Sizzles In A Black Bra & Panties: ‘Getting To Know My True Fans’

Melissa Riso treated her Instagram followers to a smoking hot picture of herself lounging in bed, and she declared how much she loves her true fans. The 34-year-old thanked people for their respectful support of her career.

In the image, Melissa stared into the camera’s lens with a fierce look on her face. She held her full lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her white teeth, and her brown eyes popped. The model’s long highlighted brunette hair fell in soft curls over her shoulder, and she grabbed it with one hand while propping herself up with the other arm.

Melisa laid on her side on a bed with white linens, an off-white headboard, and several gray, blue, and pink pillows. She bent one leg out to 90 degrees and kept her other leg straight in the pose. The model wore a lacy black bray that had a half cup and straps that completed the rest of the cup, revealing an extensive glimpse of her ample cleavage. Melissa paired the bra with matching bikini panties that dipped low in the front and rose over both hips with a tiny strap. The outfit also emphasized her nipped-in-waist, curvy hips, and toned arms.

Instagram users shared lots of love for Melissa’s post with almost 6,400 hitting the “like” button, and nearly 200 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for her. Many chose to include the flame emoji to express their thoughts visually.

“You are a Goddess on the bed. I always try to be respectful of you. Thank you for sharing,” wrote one fan who also added a red heart and rose.

“Good morning, my angel. You look so super fine in this shot—what a wonderful wakeup call. Keep them coming,” a second follower gushed, adding several kisses and a red heart-eyed smiley.

“Melissa, you look so beautiful. You always are. You are an angel on earth,” declared a third devotee who used flames, halos, hearts, and roses to complete the compliment.

“You look so amazing and cute. You are absolutely jaw-droppingly gorgeous! You’re a total smoke show, and I love seeing your pictures each day,” a fourth Instagram user replied along with a bomb, star, and thumbs-up.

Melissa regularly provides her fans with updates that give them a look at her professional and personal activities. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that she showcased her curvy figure in a green bikini on the beach in a picture that she posed for during her recent tropical vacation.