Suzy Cortez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Barely There Daisy Dukes While Surrounded By Dollar Bills

On Tuesday, September 15, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.4 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap showed the winner of the 2019 Miss Bum Bum pageant posing on a white floor surrounded by numerous $100 bills. She laid on her stomach with her arms outstretched, which accentuated her impressive back and deltoid muscles. Suzy looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, giving the photographer a sultry look with her mouth slightly open.

She opted to wear a pair of distressed denim shorts that left little to the imagination and put her toned derriere on full display. Two $100 bills had been stuffed in the waistband of her shorts.

The social media sensation paired the minuscule bottoms with a pink halterneck string bikini top that beautifully complemented her tan skin. Fans were able to catch a glimpse of her ample cleavage in the tiny top. Suzy’s black ink back tattoo was also visible in the shot.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of Suzy’s followers also flocked to the comments section to write messages in both English and Spanish.

“Oh my love [you are] beautiful like moon light [sic] & delicious like chicken meat,” wrote one fan.

“Very nice <3,” added a different devotee, along with a lipstick mark and heart-eye emoji.

“Wooow,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“She’s worth EVERY dollar,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, seemingly in reference to the money in the shot.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Suzy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she did not appear to be wearing anything underneath a white towel while standing in front of a couch. That picture has been liked over 5,000 times since it was shared.