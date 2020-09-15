Jennifer Lopez, 51, Flaunts Phenomenal Figure On The Beach In A Tiny Pink Bikini: ‘Feeling Golden’

JLo showcased her age-defying physique during a beautiful day at the beach.

Jennifer Lopez is savoring every moment of summer, per her latest Instagram upload. The entertainer heated up her page today with a stunning new photo in which she was seen enjoying another beautiful day on the beach before the cooler temperatures set in.

The eye-popping image was shared just moments ago but has already proven to be a huge hit with JLo’s 131 million followers. She was seen laying on her side on top of a white towel in the sand, propping her head up in one hand while crossing her other toned arms over her midsection in a relaxed manner. The warm glow of the sun spilled down over her, illuminating her phenomenal figure as she took in the beautiful beach scene that was just a few feet in front of her.

In the caption of the upload, she told her adoring fans that she was “feeling golden,” and she was certainly looking that was as well. The 51-year-old went full bombshell as she soaked up the sun in a minuscule pink patterned bikini that complimented her deep tan, much of which was exposed thanks to the swimwear’s revealing design. The star’s two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a daringly low-cut neckline and tiny triangle cups that exposed an ample amount of cleavage as she lounged on the shore.

On her lower half, the mother-of-two sported a pair of triangle bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary, leaving her killer curves well on display for her fans to admire. The garment had a dangerously high-cut and cheeky design that offered a teasing glimpse at Jennifer’s famous booty, as well as her sculpted thighs. Its waistband was knotted low on her hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat tummy. The star also added one of her favorite accessories — a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings — to give her scanty look a hint of bling.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends of the mother-of-one went wild for the latest look at her flawless physique. The upload has amassed over 23,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Beach Goddess! That sand has now been blessed,” one person quipped.

“The hottest mom alive!” praised another fan.

“If I’m not looking like this at 51-years-old, throw me away,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re always glowing!!” added a fourth admirer.

JLo seems to impress thrilled her online audience no matter what she is wearing. Over Labor Day Weekend, the celeb caused a stir when she shared another snap that saw her looking chic in an all-white ensemble. That post proved to be another major hit, racking up more than 1.1 million likes and 7,194 comments to date.