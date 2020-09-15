Rachel Ward Stuns In A Slinky Satin Mini Dress On Vacation

In her latest Instagram share, blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 616,000 followers with a tantalizing triple update taken while she was on vacation. The photos were captured in Albufeira, Portugal, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel posed outside of a luxurious-looking structure, using a square column as a leaning post.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption so her fans would know where to find the look. The garment had a simple silhouette, but the satin material made the look slinky and super sexy.

In the first shot, Rachel had her back against the square white column, and she gazed seductively at the camera. Her dress had a scooped neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms exposed.

The material had a bit of a sheen to it that caught the light, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets before skimming over her toned stomach and hips. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her long legs on full display.

Rachel finished off the look with a few accessories, including a silver watch on one wrist, a pair of earrings, several layered bracelets on the other wrist, and a mint green structured bag that complemented the hue of her dress. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in voluminous curls.

She switched up her pose only slightly for the second and third snaps, making small adjustments while continuing to showcase her curves. In the final shot, she had one arm pressed against the column while her other hand rested atop her head. Her hourglass curves were on full display in the gorgeous picture.

Rachel’s fans loved the sizzling shots, and the post received over 9,200 likes as well as 229 comments within just seven hours.

“Queen,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two flame emoji.

“Always so beautiful and sexy amazing body,” another follower remarked.

“Wow gorgeous,” a third fan added, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Just speechless,” another follower chimed in, struck by Rachel’s beauty.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared another series of photos taken while she was on vacation in Portugal. For that particular update, she wore a tie-dye set that featured a skimpy bandeau-style top with strappy embellishments and high-waisted trousers with a looser fit. She perched on an outdoor bed and looked stunning, with her sun-kissed skin glowing as she posed for the shots.