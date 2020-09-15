Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks A Polka-Dot Dress For A Sultry Black-And-White Snap

Brunette beauty Kelsie Jean Smeby thrilled her 701,000 Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, a stunning black-and-white snap in which she rocked a polka-dot dress. The picture was taken in Hollywood, as the geotag indicated, and Kelsie wore an ensemble from the brand Guess.

She made sure to tag Guess in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, and also tagged several others behind the look, including a makeup artist, hairstylist, and photographer Gregorio Campos.

In the shot, Kelsie was perched on a flight of stairs, and the photo was overexposed so that some of the steps were blurred out. The outfit she wore had a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and had thick straps that wrapped around her neck in a halter style. Kelsie placed her hands on either side of the neckline, accentuating her chest even more.

The polka-dot fabric clung to her trim torso before reaching her waist, at which point it transformed into a looser fit that draped down her hips. She posed with her long legs spread wide, and the dress pooled between her thighs, covering up any NSFW areas while still leaving her sculpted calves and thighs on full display.

She added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of white pointed-toe stiletto heels and large hoop earrings. Her brunette locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her front and back, and her dark locks contrasted beautifully with her skin and the white stairs of the backdrop.

The black-and-white photo had an artistic vibe, and Kelsie’s expression gave it a seductive feel as well. She gazed directly at the camera with a smoldering look in her eyes, and lasciviously licked her lips in the steamy share.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 5,400 likes within four hours of going live. It also racked up 110 comments from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Wish I could like this twice!” one fan wrote.

“Stunning,” another fan commented, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in his remark.

“Hot pic babe,” a third follower chimed in.

“I love your dress. Polka dots are cool,” yet another added, loving Kelsie’s style.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie tantalized her audience by sharing a steamy double update in which she shared two selfies. She posed in a figure-hugging denim mini from the online retailer Fashion Nova for the occasion, and the garment had fringe embellishments that showed off a serious amount of her toned thighs. She added a red lip color and sparkling choker necklace to finish off the sexy look.