Abby Dowse Squats In Front Of Camera In High Heels & Tight Ensemble: ‘I Like This Outfit’

Model Abby Dowse has been thrilling her 2.4 million Instagram followers with dozens of sultry snaps that show her modeling revealing outfits. On Tuesday, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared an update that featured her looking smoking hot in a tight-fitting outfit and a pair of high heels while she squatted in front of the camera.

As she is known to do, Abby rocked the racy look. Her top was pink, and the number featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves. The words “BABY DOLL” were printed across the front, calling attention to her ample bosom. The hemline cut off at her ribs, giving her fans a peek at her taut abs. Her shorts were black and had large rips on the sides, drawing the eye to her hips. Abby completed her outfit with a pair of hot pink stiletto sandals with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The blond beauty wore her hair down. Her accessories included hoop earrings, and layered necklaces. She also wore a bold white polish on her nails.

Abby posed in a room with white walls and a wooden floor. Her smooth, sun-kissed skin popped against the light background.

The popular influencer knows how to get the attention of her fans, and in this particular picture, she did so with a sexy pose. Her legs were slightly parted, giving her fans a nice look at her toned thighs. Abby looked to one side with her lips parted. She placed one hand on the top of her head while her other hand rested on her knee. The pose showcased her hourglass figure as well as her flat tummy.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the outfit.

Abby’s fans seemed to approve of the flirty post, and many of them seemed to be at a loss for words, leaving only flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

However, some followers managed to find some words to say, and most of them were complimentary.

“Baby girl always perfect abby so much beauty in one picture keep up your excellent work Abby,” one admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely STUNNING!!! Great outfit and so damn beautiful!!!” wrote a second Instagram user.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous,” a third fan commented.

“I love the outfit especially when you’re wearing it!!!!!” quipped a fourth follower.

By sharing content that shows her scantily clad, Abby knows how to keep her online audience coming back for more. Last month, she heated up her Instagram page with a snap that saw her flaunting her fabulous figure in a set of skimpy black lingerie.