Halsey & Sydney Sweeney Stun In Skimpy Monokinis And Bikinis

Sydney previously appeared alongside Halsey in her 'Graveyard' music video.

Halsey and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney had their fans feeling pretty euphoric after they teamed up to model some seriously skimpy swimwear for a series of stunning photos.

On Tuesday, Halsey brought some sizzle to her Instagram page by sharing the images with her 21 million followers. Her slideshow included six steamy snapshot of the singer and her actress pal rocking monokinis and bikinis that left little to the imagination.

In the first shot, they both wore monokinis that featured bold, colorful prints. Their swimwear was also similarly designed. The top half of each piece made an X over the chest and stretched around the neck, while the lower half plunged down in a daringly low V. This created what was essentially a massive diamond-shaped cutout. Sydney placed one arm over her ample chest, presumably to avoid any spillage. However, she and Halsey both flashed a hefty amount of underboob. The sexy celebs also showed off plenty of their glowing, sun-kissed skin as they posed hip-to-hip.

The next picture found the two women picnicking in thong bikinis with flirty ruffle trim. Halsey’s was pale pink, while her “Graveyard” music video costar wore the same design in blue. The blond actress laid on her stomach so that fans got an eyeful of her peachy posterior. Halsey, meanwhile, posed on her side in the grass. She propped her head up on her hand as she gazed as her gorgeous friend. The twosome had a large picnic basket with them, as well as a white blanket, porcelain plates, stemmed drinking glasses, and juicy grapes.

In the third snapshot, the power pair rocked identical black bowler hats and string bikinis that were white with vibrant splashes of yellow. The women shared a coordinating cushioned lounger as they posed beside a pool.

The monkinis were back in photo number four, which showed the gorgeous duo posing in profile with their backs arched and their faces turned up toward the sky. The final two idyllic images showed the pals enjoying their delectable picnic spread.

Halsey also debuted a new braided hairstyle in the images. Her black box braids were pulled back in a ponytail that hung down below her butt. The style attracted some attention in the comments section of her post, but her followers mostly raved over her her bikini body, her beauty, and her BFF.

“It’s insane how gorgeous you are,” read one message.

“They would be such a power couple,” said another fan.

“The gays won again,” declared a third admirer.

“I’m so obsessed with Halsey and her BFF,” a fourth devotee wrote.

Fans of Halsey and Sydney will get to see a lot more of them together when they costar in The Player’s Table. According to Deadline, the forthcoming TV series follows a high school senior as she investigates her best friend’s death, which might be connected to a secret society.