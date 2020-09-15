Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Shocking Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 16, tease that Chelsea manages to get through to Adam, and they team up against the world. Jack and Traci look into Dina’s past, and Amanda has questions about Hilary that Devon struggles to answer.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) declare war, according to SheKnows Soaps. It is not unusual for them to be at war with the rest of the Newmans, and this time likely won’t be much different than the times they’ve tried in the past.

Adam tried to break things off with Chelsea recently, but she comes to him with a plan. Chelsea wants Adam to know she’s not leaving, and she even proposes they get married at the courthouse. Not only that but also Chelsea has a plan for how to protect Connor (Judah Mackey) — boarding school. Because Adam is so worried about what will happen, he agrees to send Connor away. However, he’s not so sure they need to get married now. Either way, Chelsea declares that she’s all in forever.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) finds a clue into Dina’s (Marla Adams) past. After Jack (Peter Bergman) approaches his sister with the possibility that they were wrong about what Dina told them with the old family movie, they agree to rewatch the moments from Jack’s childhood. When they do, Traci notices an interesting detail – a necklace. Traci isn’t sure what became of it, and she wants to figure out where it went and what it meant. The piece of jewelry may hold the key to the mystery that they’ve been trying to solve about their mother.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) lets down her guard with Devon (Bryton James). She feels all sorts of emotions after learning Hilary was her twin. It’s tragic to both gain and lose a sister all in the same moment. Since Hilary is gone, Amanda never gets to know her. However, she does have a significant clue about her past. Now Amanda knows that she and Hilary shared a womb, and shortly after that, they lost each other.

Amanda wants to know all the things. What did Hilary like to do? Where did she like to set? What was she like? What was her favorite food? It’s all a bit overwhelming for Devon, though. He struggled so terribly when Hilary died, and now he’s managed to move on with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Amanda’s news and questions bring that pain roaring back.

One thing Devon can tell Amanda, though, is that she has Hilary’s drive and passion. Hilary did not know how to take no for an answer, and it seems like Amanda is the same.