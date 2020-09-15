Lady Gaga Wears Spiked Choker & PVC Jacket While Promoting Her Makeup Range

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer has her own beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, and made sure to celebrate its one year anniversary via the social media platform with her most recent post.

The “Eh, Eh (Nothing Else I Can Say)” songstress — who recently won big at this year’s MTV VMAs — stunned in a shimmery black PVC jacket, which looked to be a shoulderless garment. Gaga wrapped herself up in the item of clothing and covered any other potential attire she may have been wearing underneath. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. Gaga accessorized herself with a wild black choker that had long silver spikes and rings attached to it. She also opted for earrings while decorating her face with jewels. For her makeup application, Gaga stated that she was wearing eyeliner, lip liner, and lipgloss from her own brand. The entertainer is known for owning different types of hairstyles and currently has a futuristic green/blue tone going on.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the A Star is Born actress took an up-close selfie that really helped showcase the details of her glammed-up look. Gaga tilted her head to the right slightly and sported a mouth-open expression. She pushed her locks over her right shoulder and gave the camera lens full eye contact.

In the next slide, Gaga was photographed taking a selfie of herself. She wrapped one arm around her and held her Apple phone device with the other to take a pic.

For her caption, Gaga expressed that she created the Haus Laboratories brand so she could encourage others to love themselves when and when not wearing a full face of makeup.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 260,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 43.8 million followers.

“Singer, actress, businessWOMAN, dancer, writer, pianist, composer, director, producer, a-list, stylist, fashion icon, model AND makeup ARTIST! Mama… you are the whole package!” one user wrote.

“YOU’RE SO GORGEOUS,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“HELP ME GOD WHY SO GORGEOUS,” remarked yet another passionate fan.

“You’re always so STUNNING @ladygaga all you need is your beautiful kind self and you make everything better! Thank you for @hauslabs I love all of your products and yes I feel so unique and braver when I’m wearing it! I love you” a fourth admirer commented.