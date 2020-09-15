Rachel Cook Leaves Little To The Imagination By Going Braless Underneath Unzipped Pepsi Windbreaker

On Tuesday, September 15, American model Rachel Cook shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 25-year-old struck a seductive pose on steps. Rachel leaned back and used her elbows to prop herself up, as she gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

She opted to go braless while wearing an unzipped Pepsi windbreaker, leaving little to the imagination. She also sported a pair of side tie teal bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display. Rachel finished off the sexy look with sparkling earrings and a blue baseball cap that she wore backwards.

She altered her position for the following photo by grabbing her chest. Rachel gave the photographer a sultry look with her mouth slightly open. The final picture consisted of a close-up shot that focused on the model’s gorgeous face and upper body.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her short hair in a tousled style. Her long nails were also manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, Rachel asked her fans about their most recent consumption of “a Pepsi.” She also implored her followers to let her know which of the three photos did they prefer.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“1, hands down. The sheer force of confidence in your eyes is breath taking [sic]!” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“If all the above isn’t an option, I’ll go with #3. And now I’m thirsty. What to drink?” quipped a different devotee.

Some commenters also took the time to answer Rachel’s question about drinking the popular soda.

“Well not for years but now I want one,” said an admirer.

“[Y]ears because Coke is wayyyyyy better,” remarked another Instagram user.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 48,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Rachel is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures that showed her posing on a beach while wrapped in a small yellow towel. That post has been liked over 154,000 times since it was shared.