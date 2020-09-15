Suzy Cortez Holds A Towel In Front Of Her Seemingly Nude Body While Rocking Oversized Sunglasses

Suzy Cortez returned to her wildly popular social media page to share another skin-baring snap that had her 2.4 million fans buzzing. The photo was uploaded to her feed on Tuesday, September 15, and saw the Brazilian model with hardly anything on her gym-honed figure.

Miss BumBum World 2019 looked smoking hot as she posed directly in the center of the shot. Suzy appeared to be standing in the frame of a door, and there was a kitchen at her back. The indoor area featured a countertop, brown barstools, a few cabinets, and a cream chair. A Louis Vuitton purse was also able to be seen on the cushion of the furniture piece. Suzy had one of her hips pushed out to the side as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. It appeared as though she had just gotten out of the shower and didn’t have time to dress.

She placed a white towel in front of her seemingly nude figure, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s strict guidelines. She held the piece directly below her chin, leaving her defined shoulders and muscular arms well on display. The tattoos on Suzy’s biceps and forearms were also in view. The towel draped perfectly over her toned midsection and fell to her knees. The right side of Suzy’s figure was left uncovered, and she treated her eager audience to a great view of her shapely thighs, which were entirely bronze.

The model sported a towel on her head, and a few pieces of wet hair escaped, grazing the top of her shoulder. She covered the majority of her face with a chic pair of eyeglasses, ensuring that she would be fully protected from the sun. The trendy accessory was lined with brown rims and featured lenses to match.

Fans seemed to be pleased with the latest additions to Suzy’s page and did not hesitate to show the snap a lot of love. The post has attracted over a thousand likes and dozens of comments within a few minutes of going live. Several fans complimented Suzy with words while a few others opted to use emoji instead.

“Hola Suzy,” one follower commented, adding a single red heart to the end of their words.

“More dear,” another fan chimed in.

“How are you?” a third Instagrammer asked.

Earlier today, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model flaunted her bombshell curves in another racy photo. The image in question captured Suzy sprawled out in bed with her pert derriere raised in the air. She wore a feathered scarf around her neck and held a wad of bills in her hand as she shot a sultry stare into the camera. The update attracted plenty of attention from her audience.