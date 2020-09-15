Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals The Secret To The Dazzling Blonde Bombshell Look She Debuted On ‘DWTS’ Premiere

The "Dancing With the Stars' veteran stunned with her premiere night look.

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has revealed how she pulled off the stunning blonde bombshell look that she debuted on the Season 29 premiere of the celebrity ballroom competition.

In a new slideshow shared to her Instagram page, the veteran DWTS judge posted several behind-the-scenes photos as she got ready for the mong-awaited night. Carrie Ann was pictured wearing a sparkling silver dress, and her tresses were longer and blonder than ever. She also wore a subtle peachy lipstick as her makeup artist helped to get her ready for her DWTS premiere.

In the caption to the photos, Carrie Ann thanked her hairstylist and makeup team, and she revealed that her hair was actually a wig. She also teased that she will be trying out another color next time.

Fans reacted to Carrie Ann’s stunning look in the comments section to the post.

“SMOKE. SHOW,” one commenter wrote.

“You look completely fabulous! Love the hair – the makeup – the dress. You are always the best mix of fun, charm, and class,” another fan added.

“This is some [Mariah Carey] realness! ” a third fan chimed in.

Others couldn’t believe that Carrie Ann was wearing a wig because her hair looked so natural.

The former Fly Girl also shared the secrets of her bombshell look in an update with People, where she revealed that she plans to have more “fun” with her look this season. She noted that she plans to take some risks — like going blonde — so that she can take her look to the “next level,” which is sort of the theme for this revamped round of the ballroom competition.

For her premiere night look, Carrie Ann’s plunging, form-fitting silver gown was designed by WONÁ Concept. Her makeup look included metallic, bronze eye shadow and a soft glowy palette on her cheeks. She also topped off peach-colored lips with Mac Lipglass. Carrie Ann’s hairstylist, Glenn Nutley added that he dressed her wig by using a large curling iron to make loose waves.

With new host Tyra Banks at the helm, the new season of Dancing With the Stars had a catwalk feel to it, and Carrie Ann certainly held her own by bringing her A-game alongside the supermodel.

Tyra kicked off the live Dancing with the Stars show in a red ballgown before changing into a magenta and red pantsuit outfit for the remainder of the star-studded broadcast. Like Carrie Ann, the America’s Next Top Model alum wowed fans with her opening night look.